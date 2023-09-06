Third suspect arrested in May drive-by shooting that killed 2-year-old girl

SAPD confirmed that a 16-year-old male was arrested four months after the shooting that killed Mackenzie Hernandez-Garcia at a home in north San Antonio.

SAN ANTONIO — Editor's note: The attached video above is from June.



Officials with the San Antonio Police Department (SAPD) said they've arrested a third suspect in connection with a drive-by shooting in which a 2-year-old girl lost her life in early May.

Police confirmed to KENS 5 that a 16-year-old male was arrested on Monday, a little over four months after the shooting that killed Mackenzie Hernandez-Garcia at a home on the north side. SAPD said they couldn't release any more information on the suspect because of his age.

Authorities arrived to the 100 block of Future Drive early in the afternoon of May 8 for a shots-fired call, SAPD Chief William McManus said at the time. When officers arrived, they found Mackenzie dead in the home with multiple gunshot wounds.

Five other children between 2 and 6 years old were also inside the house, but weren't hurt. McManus on that day said a woman in the house was apparently babysitting neighborhood children in the home.

"This was a pathetic act by someone who really didn't care who was going to be hurt in that house, who could have been hurt in that house," McManus said in the aftermath of the drive-by. "A 2-year-old baby who happened to be standing in front of the door was struck down."

McManus said early on that investigators believed a single incident led to a shooting targeting someone at that house, but they weren't home at the time. He said they had information on a potential suspect, and later released images of the black Chevy pickup investigators believe was used in the shooting.

Exactly a month after the shooting, police arrested 17-year-old Derrain Turner and said he was the one who pulled the trigger. As he was being taken to a squad car, he claimed that he didn't do it. Police said he was the passenger in a stolen truck, and fired the shots that killed Mackenzie.