'He has brain trauma' | San Antonio cyclist on life support after he was seriously hurt riding his bike to work

The family of David Rodarte wants to know how the 22-year-old ended up in the hospital on Mother's Day.

SAN ANTONIO — A local cook and cyclist is on life support after he was seriously injured while riding his bike to work at The Box Street Social last Sunday.

Co-workers of 22-year-old David Rodarte said they knew something was terribly wrong when he missed his shift on Mother's Day. Staff later learned he was rushed to the hospital while in route to work at the brunch restaurant.

His mother Terisa Wells said first responders found her son incoherent on Brazos and Cincinnati just before 8 a.m. then transported him.

"He has brain trauma. He has nine broken ribs, three fractures in his face and a fractured TMJ," said Wells.

Rodarte remains at the hospital on a ventilator which helps him to breathe. Due to the extent of his injuries, his mom and aunt Marisa Fullenwider suspect Rodarte was hit by a car that drove off.

"We just want to get answers and we may not have definite answers until David wakes up," said Fullenwider alongside his mother.

The family filed a report with San Antonio police. They even walked the street where he was found and knocked on doors in hopes of finding video or witnesses. They are pleading anyone with information to come forward.

"There are so many people on that street. Somebody had to see something," said Wells.

For now, they find comfort in the people who have shown up to support Rodarte: family, friends, and even his work pals at Box Street.

"We appreciate everything. He is really loved."

Still, they want answers about what happened to Rodarte, and so do his co-workers.

"[It's] very tragic. We're hoping for a very speedy recovery and hope that David comes to work for us very soon," said Kelly Gray, shift lead.