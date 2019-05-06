The number of crime incidents in San Antonio saw an overall bump last month, for the third month in a row, according to data from SpotCrime, which collects data from police agencies and validated sources.

Incidents rose by 2.5%, from 44,315 in April to 45,409 in May.

Burglary and robbery incidents increased the most from the previous month. Burglary rose from 2,317 reported incidents in April to 2,457 in May. Robbery incidents went from 459 to 526 for the month, or about a 14% increase.

While somewhat smaller categories, there was also a notable percentage increase last month in shootings, from 552 incidents per month to 579, and in vandalism, from 1,247 to 1,278. Shooting reports have decreased since the same month last year, while vandalism incidents have declined.

Among the few types of offenses that decreased last month, assault reports went from 5,850 to 5,383. Theft incidents fell from 10,716 to 10,363, and arson incidents went down from seven to one.

Thunderbird Hills, Shearer Hills/Ridgeview and Woodlawn Lake saw the largest increase in crime from April to May. French Creek Village, Mission Ridge and Stonefield also saw percentage increases in crime offenses for the month, although they have lower overall crime levels.

Fridays, Wednesdays and Thursdays saw the most reported crimes last month. The largest increase from the previous month occurred on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, while incidents on Mondays, Tuesdays and Saturdays went down. Late afternoon, evening and late night continue to see the most crime incidents on average each day.

