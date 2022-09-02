San Antonio man arrested, accused of distributing child pornography

The crime amounts to a second-degree felony.

SAN ANTONIO — The Texas Office of the Attorney General has made an arrest in San Antonio on a child pornography charge.

County jail records indicate 35-year-old Dost Muhammad Muhammad Omar was arrested Thursday morning in the Medical Center area.

The charge, a second-degree felony, is possession with intent to promote child pornography. Bond has been set at $100,000.

A written statement from the AG"s office said information that led to the arrest came from a tip line connected to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The tip involved the transmission of a video file of child pornography to an online account that depicted a little girl who appeared to be between 7 and 9 years old.

State Child Exploitation Unit investigators executed a search warrant at the man’s home and vehicle Thursday, seizing multiple digital devices to be examined by digital forensics experts later.

The man’s cell phone was located in his vehicle and searched as well, according to the statement.

An online account that matched the one reported on the tip line was found on the device, according to investigators.

“When Omar was informed he was under arrest, he made a Res Gestae statement to CEU Investigators, indicating that he 'did not make the video, but just sent it out to the group,'" the statement reads.

“Res Gestae” is a legal term which refers to events, circumstances and remarks which can be admissible evidence in court.

KENS 5 reached out to the court-appointed lawyer listed in online records, but the person who answered the phone said they had not checked their files and had no knowledge of the case.

In addition to the $100,000 bond, the magistrate established special conditions for release, including a GPS monitor and a no-contact order, but online records do not specify with whom the suspect is meant to have no contact with.

The next setting on the case is listed as being in the 226th District Court on Oct. 4.

