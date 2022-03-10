Man suspect in string of north-San Antonio break-ins arrested, residents relieved

San Antonio police officials identified him as 46-year-old Timothy Conner.

SAN ANTONIO — Documents obtained by KENS 5 reveal the identity of the man suspected of targeting a condominium community on the city's north side near the Medical Center area.

According to San Antonio Police Department officials, 46-year-old Timothy Conner is a suspect in three recent burglary-of-habitation cases at the Lafayette Place Condominiums.

Conner's criminal history dates back to 2000, according to Bexar County records. Most of his crimes have been burglary reports over the years.

Meanwhile, Roland Gonzales says he can finally relax at home in the north-side neighborhood knowing Conner is behind bars.

"We are very happy and relieved," said Gonzales.

The condo Gonzales shares with his wife was targeted in June. The couple believes the man burglarized their condo and ransacked the residence while they were away.

In addition to damage to their front door, Gonzales said cash, jewelry and a pistol was taken from their residence. KENS 5 confirmed an incident report was filed with SAPD.

"He hit us very hard, then he hit someone else hard the next day and he continued," he said.

Conner didn't stop at just the condominium community. According to another police report filed on Sept. 27, the suspect burglarized Innovative GX, a laboratory medical business off Fredericksburg Road, just three days before.

Video surveillance of the incident was shown to officers and they quickly identified the suspect as Conner. During the burglary, Conner was seen taking three laptop computers, one iPad Air and a cell phone before leaving.

"I was surprise to learn he was targeting other places. I didn't know he was hitting other buildings in the community," said Gonzales.

However, Conner wasn't arrested until a recent burglary at KENS 5. According to another police report, Conner was found behind a KENS news van on Sept. 25. All of the doors were open and the van appeared ransacked.

Police found Conner with a long serrated blade, bolt cutters and a tire lug nut torque before taking him into custody.

"Hopefully the put him away for good long time," said Gonzales.

Still, Gonzales worries the suspect will eventually bond out of jail. He wants others in the community to keep a close eye out if he is released.

“I don’t want our community to relax. I want them to know he still may be around and to be careful.”

Now captured, Gonzales hopes police can help him recover the items Conner stole in June.