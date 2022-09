Police said the boy was shot in the shin and taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

SAN ANTONIO — An 8-year-old was at home playing video games when he was shot in the leg by someone who opened fire at the house.

The San Antonio Police Department said the shooting happened around 5:15 a.m. on Sunday in the 7000 block of Hallie Spirit on the city's west side.

Police said the boy was shot in the shin and taken to a local hospital in stable condition.