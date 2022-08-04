Bexar County K-9 sniffs out $400,000 worth of drugs

A 46-year-old man was taken into custody by deputies.

SAN ANTONIO — A man was taken into custody and about $400,000 worth of drugs seized Wednesday when a K-9 with the Bexar County Sheriff's Office alerted deputies during a traffic stop.

According to a BCSO Facebook post, deputies patrolling the far southeast side of the county pulled over a 46-year-old driver, Enrique Villegas, for committing an unspecified traffic violation. While talking with him, deputies "noticed Villegas was acting suspiciously," according to the post.

At the same time, Maximus, a K-9 dog with the deputies, alerted them about the drugs. Once they were discovered, Villegas was arrested on charges of possession with intent to distribute.

If convicted, Villegas could have to pay up to $250,000 and/or spend up to 99 years in prison. \

OTHER STORIES: BCSO searching for two suspects who stole an ATM

---

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.