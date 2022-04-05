Suspects arrested after young man found hogtied and shot on side of Bexar County road, BCSO says

Sheriff Javier Salazar called it "a miracle" the victim survived.

SAN ANTONIO — Two suspects have been arrested for allegedly assaulting, shooting and leaving a young man for dead last month, in an attack that Sheriff Javier Salazar said was “a miracle” the victim survived.

Joshua Sandoval, 24, was discovered along the 11000 block of La Vernia Road on the morning of April 23 having been shot multiple times. His clothes had been cut from his body, Salazar said, in an “attempt to humiliate the victim.”

The sheriff said Sandoval was forced to lose an eye during surgery at a San Antonio hospital, where he remains in critical condition as of Wednesday. He is believed to have been on the ride for several hours before he was rescued.

Darryl King, 36, and Uriah Huffman, 24, were arrested in the days following Sandoval’s recovery, amid an investigation of “inspirational police work,” Salazar said. It was discovered the assault began in Guadalupe County, where Sandoval hit Huffman with a guitar during an argument that turned violent before Huffman returned with King to attack him.

“Between the two of them, they quickly overpowered him,” Salazar added.

Huffman was taken into custody Tuesday night on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. King, meanwhile, is expected to be extradited to Bexar County soon on aggravated kidnapping and assault charges after he was detained in a neighboring community by Cibolo Police.