Man charged for child sexual assault involving 11-year-old and 3-year-old girl, Sheriff Salazar says

Salazar says they believe Reid was abusing the 11-year-old girl for about three years.

SAN ANTONIO — One man has been arrested and charged with continuous sexual abuse of a child, as well as aggravated sexual assault of a child that involved an 11-year-old and 3-year-old girl, according to Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar.

The man was identified as 38-year-old James Mitchelle Reid arrested by the Child Safe investigators on Tuesday.

Salazar says they believe Reid was abusing the 11-year-old girl for about 3 years. The investigation uncovered that Reid was a friend of the family and sexually assaulted the young girl various times.

Reid left a letter and some gifts for the 11-year-old young girl that became in possession of the young girl's mother. The mother found "pretty disturbing" contents in the letter, according to Salazar.

"You would think that Reid was writing a letter to somebody the same age as him," Salazar says.

Child Safe investigators brought Reid in for questioning where he confessed to the sexual abuse of the 11-year-old girl. In addition, Reid confessed about another incident involving a 3-year-old girl.

Reid says he had a relationship with the 3-year-old's parents about a year ago and it is believed that he confessed to the 3-year-old's parents of having some type of contact with the toddler, according to Salazar.

The parents reported Reid to Leon Valley Police but Salazar says at the time he does not believe there was enough to file a criminal charge.

Child Safe Investigators contacted their Leon Valley Police and this became Reid's second charge since the incident occurred in Bexar County.

Reid was arrested and charged for continuous sexual abuse of a child, a first-degree felony with a $90,000 bond. He is also charged for super aggravated sexual assault of a child, a first-degree felony with a $90,000 bond.

Salazar says if there are any other victims or if Reid made contact with anyone else to please call the Bexar County Office at (210) 335-6070.

