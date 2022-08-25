Two suspects manage to escape after stealing 'large amount of cash' from armored truck, SAPD says

It's unknown how much money exactly the two took Thursday morning.

SAN ANTONIO — Two people are on the loose after taking "a large amount of cash" from the back of an armored truck Thursday morning near Seguin, according to San Antonio Police officials.

The truck was making a delivery at a Chase bank along the 6500 block of FM 78 when the unidentified suspects targeted it, shortly before 10 a.m. Authorities say they were armed, and that efforts to detain them after they took off in a Black sedan were unsuccessful.

The investigation is ongoing, but it's unclear if police are still actively searching for the suspects. Authorities also haven't specified how much money was taken, nor if the transport guard was armed.

