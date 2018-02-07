The FBI announced that on Friday they arrested 31-year-old Enrique Roman Martinez Jr. and charged him with production of child pornography.

According to a report released on Monday, the investigation began when a man in Florida said that his underage daughter was allegedly enticed to produce child pornography of herself for someone using a mobile messaging app.

After Florida police began their investigation, they found multiple sexually explicit images of the girl on an account allegedly belonging to Martinez. The report states that Martinez allegedly impersonated an underage girl and law enforcement officer on the account.

Martinez faces up to 30 years in federal prison. A detention hearing is scheduled for Thursday.

