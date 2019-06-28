SAN ANTONIO — A Bexar County man is in custody and facing several charges after he attempted to flee deputies following an alleged domestic violence incident earlier this month, according to court documents.

A trio of affidavits obtained by KENS 5 state that, in the early hours of June 19, BCSO deputies made their way to a residence in northeast San Antonio following reports of an assault. The suspect, 42-year-old Darrin Hall, allegedly became violent with his girlfriend – to the point of “grabbing the victim by the throat” and beginning to strangle her – when she wouldn’t let him look through her phone.

The court documents state Hall later proceeded to grab a knife and 10-pound dumbbell, pace around the house and say “he was going to kill everyone in the house and then burn the house down.” Eventually, he went outside.

When deputies arrived, an affidavit states, Hall was allegedly leaving the area on a motorcycle and didn’t stop when deputies activated their sirens, instead reaching speeds of 125 mph while “weaving in and out of traffic.”

Deputies eventually stopped pursuing Hall “due to the speeds and recklessness.”

He is facing charges of evading arrest, assault on a family member and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.