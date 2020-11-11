San Antonio businessman sentenced to 121 months in prison, $9.9 million in fees after being convicted of frauding investors

Instead of using millions in investment money toward business prospects, federal officials say Brian Alfaro instead indulged in a lavish lifestyle.

SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio businessman has been sentenced to 10 years behind bars and ordered to pay up more than $9 million in restitution after he was convicted tricking investors into giving him money for company prospects that instead supplied an "extravagent lifestyle" of VIP Spurs seats and high-end sports vehicles.

According to the Department of Justice, Brian Alfaro, who owns the San Antonio-based company Primera Energy, was found guity of mail fraud by a federal jury earlier this year. A release states prosecutors presented evidence showing Alfaro lied to victims over the course of three years about where their supposed investment money was going; one of those victims, the release states, had their retirement money wiped out by the scheme. Others had to rethink strategies of financing college for their children.

The money Alfaro took funded everything from Rolex accessories to luxurious vehicles to season tickets for the Spurs, the DOJ said.

"While some of his victims were wealthy investors, others trusted Alfaro with their entire life savings and will likely struggle financially for the rest of their lives," an FBI special agent is quoted as saying in the DOJ release.