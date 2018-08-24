Jen Rulon has run three to four times a week for the last two decades. Even with all that experience under her feet, she can still feel uneasy at times.

That feeling for some girls and women has been amplified just days after Mollie Tibbetts was found dead after going for a jog in Iowa.

Street safety for runners hits close to home for folks in San Antonio. Just two-and-a-half years ago, 24-year-old Lauren Bump was killed while running at O.P. Schnabel Park. News like that has Rulon, a triathlete coach and runner, conscious of her surroundings while exercising outdoors.

"If it doesn't feel right, I turn around and go where I know," Rulon explained. "I go with my gut."

Typically, Rulon runs in her neighborhood during the daytime. She also occasionally taps into technology for an extra element of safety.

"I use the Road ID app. It'll show my husband where I am," she said.

The app Lifeline is also popular among runners. Users can set a timer for up to two hours, which they must disarm with a code before the time runs out. If the timer is not disarmed, police are alerted to the user's location.

Folks who aren't tech-savvy can stay safe using old-fashioned communication.

"Tell someone, 'Hey, I'm going out on this course,'" said Sgt. Michelle Ramos with the San Antonio Police Department.

Police also recommended running without headphones, staying in populated areas, and running with a partner or group.

And if you do feel uneasy around someone on the trail?

"Don't be afraid to tell them, 'Hey, get back. I don't know you,'" Ramos said.

