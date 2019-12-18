ROSE CITY, Texas — A Rose City man is facing more than 20 counts of animal cruelty after a gut wrenching discovery made in August.

Twenty to 25 adult dogs that all appear to be Labradors, including males and females were found at a home in the 300 block Westwood Drive in Rose City on August 8.

Dorrance Deakle has been charged in connection with the deplorable conditions the dogs were found in.

Many of the dogs were emaciated, dehydrated and infested with worms.

It was described by Rose City Marshal Ken Bost as the worst case of abuse he's seen in 15 years.

Cane Rosso Rescue, based in Carrollton, said they are lending a hand. Volunteers from their facility outside of Dallas traveled to Rose City to get the dogs.

Animal lovers tagged the group on Facebook, asking if they could help. Rescue volunteers worked to come up with a travel plan to safely transport four of the dogs.

Many of the rescued dogs were able to recover and were adopted.

"They deserve the opportunity to be real dogs. and not just locked in a cage where they are going to bred their whole lives," volunteer Kelly Gray said after the rescue. "With us, they are going to go to a home or facility where they are going to live inside."

