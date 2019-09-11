SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police say a 23-year-old man admitted to sexually abusing a young relative, and then tried to commit suicide.

Roger Mendoza is being charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child. His bond is set at $75,000 after a young child told a number of relatives of an assault in the bathroom of a family home.

Investigators said Mendoza sent family members messages in which he confessed to the assault and called himself "a monster."

Mendoza was treated for his injuries and then jailed.