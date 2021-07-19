Rodney Reed defense says it will provide witnesses, forensic evidence proving he did not kill Stacey Stites

The death row inmate was convicted of murdering Stacey Stites in Bastrop County in 1998.

AUSTIN, Texas — An appeal hearing in the case of convicted murderer Rodney Reed began Monday. In 1998, Reed was convicted of the 1996 rape and murder of Stacey Stites in Bastrop County.

It was an explosive start on day one of Reed's appeals hearing. It began with opening statements from the defense, which told the courtroom that the State used false evidence and withheld evidence to convict Reed.

The lead defense attorney also said a reasonable jury would not have convicted Reed based on the false evidence the State used.

But the State fired back and said Reed's defense team is changing its story for the fourth time to try to get their client free. The defense plans to present witnesses and forensic evidence that they say will show Stites died earlier than the State has said previously. The defense said this will prove Reed could not have murdered her.

The defense maintains that Jimmy Fennell, Stites' fiancé at the time, is her killer.

The defense team's first witness was Dr. Andrew Baker, a forensic pathologist who disagrees with the time of death given by Dr. Roberto Bayardo, the forensic pathologist the State used in the original trial. The court saw a video of Stites’ body at the crime scene as part of the explanation.

Earlier this month, Reed attended a pre-evidentiary hearing in Bastrop County. Reed’s defense attorneys said they have new forensic evidence to present during the appeal hearing that will prove his innocence.

The defense also said it has expert testimony showing that Stites died earlier than originally thought and that sperm can remain intact longer.

The appeal hearing is expected to last for two weeks.

In 2019, Reed received a stay of execution, just days before his scheduled execution date. The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals was granted based on possibly concealed information, false testimony and the chance that he is innocent.

His case gained national attention in 2019 after celebrities, including Beyonce and Kim Kardashian, spoke out in an effort to stop his execution.

Stites was killed in 1996, just days before her wedding. Her body was found along a highway in Bastrop County, and authorities arrested Reed after his DNA matched the DNA found inside her body.

Reed maintains he is innocent, stating he and Stites were having a consensual affair.

