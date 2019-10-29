A former Rockwall ISD middle school orchestra teacher was arrested by Rockwall authorities Monday on a charge of Improper Relationship Between Educator and Student, according to Rockwall ISD.

Marc Allison was arrested Monday, jail records show.

Rockwall ISD sent a letter to parents Monday saying Allison, a former orchestra teacher at Cain Middle School, had been arrested. The district knew in July about Allison's "conduct that violated Board Policy," according to the letter. Allison was placed on administrative leave, as per district policy, while the district investigated claims against him.

Allison was not a teacher at any Rockwall ISD campus this school year and will not return to the district, the letter said.

Dear Cain Middle School Parents/Guardians, The District wants to make you aware of a matter involving a former staff member who previously served as the Orchestra teacher at Cain Middle School.

Read the full letter below:

"October 28, 2019

Dear Cain Middle School Parents/Guardians, The District wants to make you aware of a matter involving a former staff member who previously served as the Orchestra teacher at Cain Middle School. In July, the District received information that Mr. Marc Allison engaged in conduct that violated Board Policy. Per Rockwall ISD practice, Mr. Allison was immediately put on administrative leave during the District’s investigation.

Mr. Allison has not been at Cain Middle School or any school campus this school year and will not be returning to Rockwall ISD. Today we received notification from the Heath Department of Public Safety regarding the arrest of Marc Allison for Improper Relationship Between Educator and Student, which is a 2 nd degree felony. Please know that the District notifies all agencies including law enforcement and the Texas Education Agency required by law so that the proper authorities may investigate and take appropriate action.

Every day, you entrust the District with the care of your children. This is a responsibility that we do not take lightly and this behavior is not tolerated in Rockwall ISD. Please be assured that the District will always take swift action in these circumstances in order to ensure the safety of our students.

With these felony charges, we encourage you to talk with your child about what is appropriate behavior between an adult and a student. If you or your child have any information to report regarding this matter, please contact law enforcement or your school administrator immediately."

More on WFAA: