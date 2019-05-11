SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department is looking for suspects accused of assaulting a man, stealing his vehicle, setting it on fire and using his debit card to withdraw his money.

The incident took place around 2:30 a.m. Sunday, July 28, on 55 Briggs Avenue on the southwest side.

Police said the suspects assaulted the victim and left him unconscious in the middle of the roadway. The suspects set the car on fire after abandoning it at a different location.

Authorities said the suspects used the victim's card at multiple banks to withdraw his money.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP or visit their website.

A reward of up to $5,000 may be offered for information leading to arrests.