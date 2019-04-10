SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police have arrested a 22-year-old man they say is believed to be behind multiple September robberies in which he allegedly used a gun and a stolen vehicle.

According to SAPD officials, Adan San Gabriel allegedly stole a U-Haul vehicle on Sept. 19 and used it in those robberies.

"It's our understanding that, during the robberies, a weapon was produced and demands were made," officials said. "Two of them were carjackings, one of them was a robbery of a business—all on the south side.”

Officers were keeping their eye out for the U-Haul when it was spotted on the northeast side Friday morning, near Harry Wurzbach and Rittiman. However, officials said that when police tried to initiate a traffic stop, San Gabriel started evading. He eventually wrecked in Schertz and was arrested.

"We do anticipate more charges to be put forward in this case; we believe hey may be behind more robberies across the city," officials said.

A second person, 22-year-old Preciliano Perez, was allegedly also involved in the robberies; officials say he was already in jail on an unrelated charge.

It's not clear how much in value was stolen in the robberies, but the suspects allegedly stole cars, cigarettes and cash.