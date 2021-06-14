Houston police looking for violent robbery suspect who shot man 7 times in fast-food parking lot near Galleria area

Police hope someone may recognize this suspect they believe is responsible for not only this crime but another violent robbery that happened on May 7.

HOUSTON — Houston police have just released surveillance video of a violent robbery that happened on May 28 in which the victim was shot seven times.

Police hope someone may recognize the suspect they believe is responsible for not only this crime but another violent robbery that happened on May 7.

Houston police said a man pulled into a fast-food restaurant parking lot in the 3100 block of Fountain View on May 28 because he wanted to grab a shirt out of his trunk.

The man then walked back to the driver's side door, and that's when he was approached by the suspect who pointed a gun at his head and demanded his property, police said.

The man ignored the suspect's demands and reportedly reached for his own gun, police said. That's when the suspect started shooting at him, striking him seven times in the chest, legs and hand.

Police said while the man was being shot at, he was able to reach for his gun and fire at the suspect, who was possibly shot as well.

The man was able to get back inside of his vehicle and drove away to find help.

The suspect also made his way back to his vehicle and drove away.

During an investigation into this robbery, police discovered shell casings from the suspect's gun matched the same shell casings from a robbery that happened on May 7 in the 2700 block of Travis.

Police said two people had just got out of their vehicle and were approached by an unknown man who pointed a gun at them while demanding their property.

The victims ran away from the suspect who police said shot at them twice, narrowly missing them.

The only description police have f the suspect is that he is a Black man who is about 5 feet 10 inches tall. He has a skinny build and on the robbery that happened May 28, he got away in a small white SUV.

Houston police are asking anyone who may recognize the suspect or know anything about these robberies to call Crime Stoppers directly at 713-222-8477. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in these robberies may result in a cash payment of up to $5,000. You can submit tips online or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.