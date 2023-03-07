Robbery suspect caught by police leaving scene of crime, police say

Police dispatch put out a description of the suspect's vehicle shortly after the robbery, and utilizing their helicopter, they found the suspect.

SAN ANTONIO — A robbery suspect was caught by police as he fled from the east-side location shortly after the robbery, according to police.

Officials responded to the 4500 block of Rigbsy Avenue around 6:45 p.m. Monday for reports of a robbery in progress.

The store clerk told police the 38-year-old suspect came into the store wearing a black hoodie, carrying a gun. He allegedly took all of the money from the register, police say.

He then made the clerk sit on the ground and left.

The SAPD robbery unit began monitoring the radio shortly thereafter and began their investigation and set up a quadrant around the store.

Robbery detectives put out a possible suspect vehicle description based on previous reports, police say.

A patrol unit found the suspect vehicle heading North on South W.W. White Road, coming from the direction of the robbery and stopped the vehicle.

Robbery detectives and CSI came to the scene to conduct the investigation.

Police were bale to confirm that the driver was the suspect from the robbery.

He was arrested and charged with aggravated robbery of a business.

This is a developing story.

