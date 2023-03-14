Robbery leads to car chase, multiple vehicle crash on northeast side

Authorities said the suspects pursued the victim and shot at them before flipping the stolen car they were driving into several other cars.

SAN ANTONIO — Authorities said a robbery in a gas station led to a car chase that involved gunfire and ended in a scary multi-vehicle crash.

None of the suspects were caught, and thankfully nobody was injured. It happened on the northeast side around 5 p.m. on Tuesday evening.

A BCSO deputy at the scene said there was an aggravated robbery on the property of the Circle K on the corner of Binz Engleman and Foster Road. They said there were three male suspects and one female suspect who robbed a man at gunpoint and took his belongings.

Authorities believe the suspects realized they left something in the victim's car, and they began chasing the victim in a stolen car while shooting at them. During the chase, police say the suspects' vehicle hit an 18-wheeler, went up the side of it, and rolled on top of another car before rolling back onto the road and hitting another vehicle.

Police said the suspects all ran away into a wooded area and nobody was caught, but they do believe they know who the suspects are. They said that thankfully nobody was injured in the crash.

This is a developing story.

