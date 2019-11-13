HOUSTON — This violent video is difficult to watch, but Houston police are hoping to catch a criminal accused of following a woman from the bank to steal her purse at the Galleria mall.

Police and Houston Crime Stoppers said the crime happened Thursday, Oct. 17 at about 2 p.m.

The victim drove to the Bank of America, located at 5171 San Felipe and withdrew money from the ATM. She then drove to the Saks Fifth Avenue at the Galleria Mall, located at 5175 Westheimer.

Video shows as the woman exited her vehicle from the parking garage and walked to the escalators, a man approached from behind and grabbed her purse, which was strapped to the woman.

The victim told police she was “suddenly jolted back,” and fell down the escalators.

The robber dragged the woman to the doors leading out to the garage where she eventually let go of her purse. The suspect then got into a burgundy-colored four-door Buick and fled the scene.

Police described the suspect as a black male, 20 to 30 years old, 5’11 to 6’0, thin build, white hoodie and blue jeans.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org.

