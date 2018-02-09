SAN ANTONIO — A portion of I-10 was shut down just north of downtown San Antonio as police investigated an overnight road rage shooting that left one driver in critical condition.

Police say two drivers were on the lower level I-10 westbound near Colorado St. around 12:15 AM Sunday morning when they began arguing. One driver pulled a gun and fired a shot, which hit the other in the head.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the victim bleeding and his black BMW stopped in the middle of the interstate.

Police say the shooter fled the scene in a red Cadillac. The victim was transported in serious condition to University Hospital, where he underwent surgery.

Investigators closed I-10 for several hours to process the crime scene. It has since been reopened.

© 2018 KENS