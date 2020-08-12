Austin police investigating suspicious death off Riverside Drive

According to police scanners, a caller in the area stated a male suffered a cut with what may have been a machete.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating a suspicious death that happened at Riverside Drive and Willow Creek Drive on Tuesday afternoon.

The APD said the call came in around 12:25 p.m. When police arrived on the scene, citizens were attempting life-saving measures. Police said the victim had obvious trauma on his body and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police scanners, a caller in the area stated a male suffered a cut with what may have been a machete.

Earlier this month, the APD said it was searching for a man who attacked another with a machete outside a gas station off Interstate 35. At this time, it is not known if these two incidents are related but police are not ruling it out.

Police could not release any other information to protect the integrity of the investigation. Anyone with more information is asked to call 512-974-TIPS.

“What is important to focus on right now is we have a male victim who was brutally assaulted and is now deceased and we have someone, or individuals, responsible for that. So, we want to reach out to the community and that is our main focus," said APD Corporal Destiny Silva at a press conference Tuesday. "It does not matter the number of violent crimes. Any violent crimes that occur we take very seriously."

This is Austin's 47th homicide this year – a number that hasn't been seen since the mid-1990s, when there were 46 reported homicides in all of 1995, according to crime data and the APD.

In November, KVUE did an analysis comparing the number of homicides year over year between 2000 and 2020 using data from the FBI Uniform Crime Reporting portal, which shows how many homicides Austin has seen each year since 1985, with the exception of the year 2003. KVUE obtained data for that year from the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS).

Using the FBI's Crime Data Explorer again, KVUE found that there were 46 homicides in 1995.

To put the comparison in perspective, data from the City of Austin showed that Austin's population was at 526,128 in 1995. The U.S. Census Bureau shows the city's population at 978,908 as of 2019.

So, while Austin has seen more homicides this year than since the mid-'90s, it's important to note that the population is significantly higher now than it was then.