Comedian Rickey Smiley says daughter was shot while getting food at Houston restaurant

The comedian posted about it on his social media accounts.

HOUSTON — Comedian Rickey Smiley says his youngest daughter was shot while trying to get food at a Houston Whataburger.

He posted Monday afternoon that his daughter, Aaryn, was out of surgery and doing well. He also posted that he's now on his way to Houston.

The shooting happened near the South Freeway and police say it may have been the result of road rage. Police say they have no suspects.

It’s believed drivers in two vehicles were involved in a road rage incident near Holcombe late Sunday night after 10 p.m. Multiple shots were fired, and three victims were taken to a nearby hospital by private vehicle.

A disabled vehicle was left at the scene along the freeway, and at the hospital the victims’ vehicle could be seen with bullet holes in the glass and a front door.

Police stated they received multiple 911 calls about the incident, and at least one witness stopped to talk with investigators.

At this time police have not released a detailed description of the shooter.

While Smiley's daughter is out of surgery, at this point, we don't have information about the other victims. Police did say they didn't believe any of the injuries were life-threatening.