A spokesperson with Newport News Public Schools said a staff member was hurt. The school is locked down, and there's a reunification site for parents.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Police are responding to a shooting at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News Friday afternoon.

Michelle Price, a spokeswoman with Newport News Public Schools, confirmed a staff member was hurt. We don't know how serious the employee's injuries are.

The police department said an adult was taken to a hospital, but no students were hurt in the shooting.

A few minutes before 3 p.m., a spokesperson for Newport News police said there was "no longer an active shooter" at the building on Tyner Drive.

The school was put on lockdown around 2 p.m., and officers have started reuniting parents with their students at a reunification site. The lockdown was lifted at around 3:20 p.m.

Newport News Public Schools said in a Facebook post that the reunification site is taking place at the gym door. They said parents and guardians must present a picture ID to pick up their child.

The Newport News Police Department said police are working to learn more.

Police Chief Steve Drew said one person was in police custody. He wouldn't say what happened, but said the most important thing after the fact was getting counselors in touch with students -- making sure they were safe and could process what happened.

Police officers are collecting evidence and processing the scene inside the school. He couldn't say what part of the school it happened in.

If you know anything that could help, call the Newport News Police Department at 757-247-2500 or leave an anonymous tip with the Crime Line 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.