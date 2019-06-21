Updated at 5:05 p.m. Monday after sentencing wrapped for the day.

Wesley Mathews has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of injury to a child by omission. A jury will decide his punishment.

The capital murder trial for Mathews was scheduled to begin Monday and may finally explain what happened the night Sherin Mathews died.

He pleaded to the lesser charge before the trial was to begin.

Wesley Mathews initially told police his 3-year-old adopted daughter was missing after he put her outside Oct. 7, 2017, because she wouldn’t drink her milk.

His story changed after Sherin’s body was found weeks later in a culvert near the family’s Richardson home.

Mathews, 39, faced four felony charges in connection with his daughter’s death.

Sherin Mathews

Courtesy photo

Sherin was adopted by Wesley and Sini Mathews in the summer of 2016. The child was believed to have special needs and was undernourished.

Prior to her adoption, Sherin was abandoned by her biological parents in Gaya, India, and taken to a local orphanage in Nalanda.

But after the Mathews couple brought the girl to Richardson, they "failed to provide adequate nutrition to Sherin Mathews from Sept. 1, 2016 until the time of her death," court records show.

Prosecutors are expected to present evidence that Sherin’s adopted parents did not take her to a doctor for multiple bone fractures.

The parents knew about Sherin’s injuries yet neglected to seek proper medical care.

Wesley and Sini Mathews

A doctor is expected to testify during the trial that Wesley Mathews did not seek medical treatment for a week for Sherin’s broken bones in February 2017. The parents told the doctor Sherin broke her arm during a fall from a couch, court records show.

Fractures to the girl’s shoulders were consistent with yanking or pulling and not with an accidental fall, prosecutors have said during pre-trial hearings.

Doctors also discovered other fractures on Sherin, including to her tibia and femur. Those injuries had not been reported to doctors by the parents.

Court records show the parents missed a scheduled appointment for Sherin in February 2017 at the Failure to Thrive Clinic at Children's Medical Center Dallas. The records also show that 19 physical therapy appointments and eight speech therapy appointments for Sherin were canceled by the parents.

The child also missed four other speech therapy appointments without prior cancelation, court records show.

The night of Sherin's death, the family left her home alone to go out to dinner.

A criminal child endangerment case against Sherin’s mother, Sini Mathews, was dismissed in March after the Dallas County District Attorney said there was not enough evidence to prosecute.

After the criminal case was dismissed, Sini Mathews said she was looking forward to being reunited with her biological daughter.

The couple gave up parental rights to their biological child in January 2018. The girl was removed from the family's home Oct. 9, 2017, after Sherin went missing.

She remained in foster care for weeks before she was sent to live with Sini Mathews' relatives in the Houston area.

Wesley Mathews has been placed on special watch in jail for suicide prevention, jail officials have said.

