Rhome police officer shot in leg; suspect at large, Wise County sheriff says

WISE COUNTY, Texas — A Rhome police officer is expected to be OK after being shot during a traffic stop in Rhome Sunday night, Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin said.

The suspected shooter, identified by police as Royce Wood, was a suspect in a home invasion robbery in the area on Saturday, Akin said. Sheriff's deputies and Rhome officers tried to intercept Wood in the area he was last spotted in near Highway 287 after getting a tip Sunday Wood was back in the area driving a motorcycle with a woman.

Rhome police found Wood first and initiated a traffic stop. Wood got off the bike and started running. Police chased after him on foot, and Wood fired back at the officers, shooting one of them in the lower leg, Akin said. Wood ran off into the bush. Rhome police and Wise County Sheriff's deputies are still looking for him, Akin said.

Wood is about 200 pounds and 6 feet tall, Akin said.

Akin said the woman is in custody, and the Rhome officer is doing well.

"We're exceedingly fortunate. We're very happy that the officer's doing well. We feel pretty good about his condition," Akin said. He advised folks living near Highway 287 and FM 407 to keep their doors locked.

Texas Municipal Police Association regional attorney Lance Wyatt is responding to the shooting, according to a tweet from the TMPA.

Lake Worth Police Chief J.T. Manoushagian tweeted Sunday night he is praying for the officer.

"Praying for the injured officer, his family, and Rhome PD. I’ve known this man for nearly 20 years and over that time we’ve shared a lot of meals and laughs together. May recovery and justice come quickly and without further violence," he wrote.

