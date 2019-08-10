SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Crime Stoppers is renewing the plea for help to find the person who murdered a San Antonio man, three years ago this week.

On the night of October 11, 2016, someone shot and killed 37-year-old Angelo Polendo. Witnesses told police they heard the gunshots and saw a grey colored vehicle speed away from the intersection of North Sabinas and West Laurel. Police found Polendo's body one block away at Lobmrano Street. Officers say he'd been shot in the head and possibly hit by a car.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person or persons responsible for his death. Anyone with information is asked to call (210) 224-STOP (7867).