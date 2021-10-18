Reward offered to solve Subway robbery on west side

Police said the robber pointed a gun at the clerk and demanded money at the location on Castroville Road near South General McMullen Drive.

SAN ANTONIO — There's a reward of up to $5,000 to crack the case of a Subway robbery on the west side. Police said it happened last week at the location on Castroville Road near South General McMullen Drive.

According to the San Antonio Police Department, a suspect entered the Subway restaurant, pointed a gun at the clerk and demanded money. The clerk complied with the demands and the suspect ran away with an undisclosed amount of money.

To be eligible for a reward, tips must be submitted directly to Crime Stoppers.

It's important to note, calls made and tips shared directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Information that leads to an arrest of a felony offender might qualify you to be eligible for a cash reward.

There are several ways you can contact Crime Stoppers:

Call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP (7867).

Visit the Crime Stoppers website.

Text a tip by sending the message “Tip 127 (plus your tip)” to CRIMES (274637).

Share tips at any time through the "P3 Tips" app (which can be downloaded in the App Store or through Google Play).