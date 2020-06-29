Reward offered in robbery of man at southside shopping strip

Police released two photos, showing the suspect and the car he used to get away.

SAN ANTONIO — A reward is being offered in the case of a man seen robbing and assaulting someone at gunpoint on the city's southside.

The San Antonio Police Department said the robbery happened in a shopping strip back in April. They released a picture of the suspect who was wearing a sports jersey, along with a picture of a green car (possibly a Chevrolet) he was seen in.

Police said the man used a weapon to assault the victim and stole his money before driving away from the scene, located at 3614 Pleasanton Road, west of Bellaire Elementary School.

If you have any information about this case, call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP or visit their website. You may receive a cash reward up to $5,000.