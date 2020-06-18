Reward offered in robbery of Alon Market H-E-B

The robbery happened Sunday afternoon. Police say a man walked up to a cashier and demanded money. Now Crime Stoppers is offering a reward.

SAN ANTONIO — A $5,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest in the case of a robbery at the H-E-B Alon Market on Sunday.

Police said the robbery happened around 2:05 p.m. at the store, located near the intersection of Wurzbach Parkway and NW Military Highway.

Video surveillance captured the suspect as he entered the store, walked up to a cashier and demanded money. The man was wearing a mask and a cowboy hat.

According to the San Antonio Police Department, the cashier feared for her safety and complied with the suspect’s demands. The suspect ran out of the store, then jumped into a vehicle, which appears to be a large SUV, and got away.

Crime Stoppers is offering the $5,000 reward. To be eligible for a reward, tips must be submitted directly to Crime Stoppers. Calls and tips directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Rewards are paid in cash.