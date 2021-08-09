Reward offered in murder case of man killed outside of a San Antonio barbecue restaurant

SAN ANTONIO — Three years to the day after San Antonio man was murdered outside a barbeque restaurant, his killer is still on the run. That's why Crime Stoppers is hoping a reward of up to $5,000 will help track down the suspect.
On September 8, 2018, Herion Chase was standing in the parking lot of the Big Cassel's Smokehouse along on I-10 when someone across the street opened fire.
Chase, 44, was shot and died at the scene. The shooter and another man got into a white vehicle and took off.
To be eligible for a reward, tips must be submitted directly to Crime Stoppers.
It's important to note, calls made and tips shared directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Information that leads to an arrest of a felony offender might qualify you to be eligible for a cash reward.
There are several ways you can contact Crime Stoppers:
Call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP (7867).
Text a tip by sending the message “Tip 127 (plus your tip)” to CRIMES (274637).
Share tips at any time through the "P3 Tips" app (which can be downloaded in the App Store or through Google Play).