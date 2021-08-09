Reward offered in murder case of man killed outside of a San Antonio barbecue restaurant

On September 8, 2018, Herion Chase was standing in the parking lot of the Big Cassel's Smokehouse along on I-10 when someone across the street opened fire.

SAN ANTONIO — Three years to the day after San Antonio man was murdered outside a barbeque restaurant, his killer is still on the run. That's why Crime Stoppers is hoping a reward of up to $5,000 will help track down the suspect.

On September 8, 2018, Herion Chase was standing in the parking lot of the Big Cassel's Smokehouse along on I-10 when someone across the street opened fire.

Chase, 44, was shot and died at the scene. The shooter and another man got into a white vehicle and took off.

To be eligible for a reward, tips must be submitted directly to Crime Stoppers.

It's important to note, calls made and tips shared directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Information that leads to an arrest of a felony offender might qualify you to be eligible for a cash reward.

There are several ways you can contact Crime Stoppers: