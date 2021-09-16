Recognize this car? Reward offered in hit and run case of woman severely injured

Police released two photos of the car they believe was involved in the crash on the east side earlier this month.

SAN ANTONIO — Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 and police have released photos – hoping it will lead to whoever injured a 31-year-old woman on the east side. That suspect took off after crashing into the woman's parked car, which caused her to be pinned between it and another car.

Investigators said the woman was standing in between two parked cars in front of her family's home on Foster Meadows near Rigsby Avenue. The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, September 5.

The San Antonio Police Department is looking for someone who was driving a white 4-door Mitsubishi Lancer that's believed to be between the years of 2008 to 2015. They said the suspect is described as a woman with a medium build, who has shoulder-length straight hair and is likely in her 20s.

The victim suffered severe injuries to her legs.

To be eligible for a reward, tips must be submitted directly to Crime Stoppers.

It's important to note, calls made and tips shared directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Information that leads to an arrest of a felony offender might qualify you to be eligible for a cash reward.

There are several ways you can contact Crime Stoppers: