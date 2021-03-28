Reward now up to $55K in case of Papa Johns' delivery driver who was murdered two years ago in Spring

The Harris County Sheriff's Office and Crime Stoppers need help to identify the two suspects involved in the murder of Glen Takakura.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The reward has been increased in the case of a Papa Johns' delivery driver who was fatally shot two years ago.

Papa Johns has given $30,000 to the reward amount bringing the total to now $55,000 for any information that can lead to the identification of the two suspects who killed Glen Takakura after he delivered pizza to an apartment complex located in the 21700 block of Inverness Forest Boulevard in Spring, Texas.

This shooting happened on March 28, 2019 at about 9 p.m.

Editor's note: Video above is from 2019 when the story first broke.

Investigators said after Takakura dropped off the pizza, he got into his car and was approached by two unknown men who shot him and then drove away in a two-door, silver Honda.

Takakura's vehicle was found still running in the complex's parking lot when deputies arrived on scene.

In April of 2019, police released surveillance video of what they believe to be the suspects' vehicle with hopes someone may recognize it.

So far, deputies have made no arrests in this case.