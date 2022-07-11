Reward increases to $10K to find suspect who stabbed man to death

It happened around 2 a.m. on Ingram Road in west San Antonio in June of 2021.

SAN ANTONIO — The reward is increasing to find a killer.

The San Antonio Police Department said 24-year-old Troy Lee was stabbed to death on June 28, 2021.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of the person responsible.

It happened around 2 a.m. on Ingram Road in west San Antonio. Authorities said they found Lee unresponsive; he died on the way to the hospital.

You can report tips anonymously to 210-224-STOP. You can also visit San Antonio Crime Stopper's website here.

