Reward in murder of teen increases on fifth anniversary of his death

SAN ANTONIO — Exactly five years after his death, the reward to solve the murder of a San Antonio teenager on the southeast side has been increased. Jacob Perales, 19, was murdered on August 31, 2016 – just one day after his birthday.

That reward increased from $15,000 to $20,000, Crime Stoppers announced.

Perales died just one day after celebrating his birthday with his family.

Officers responded to the 3600 block of Piedmont Avenue for a report of an injured person. When first responders arrived on scene, they found Jacob’s family attempting to help him, but he was already deceased.

An autopsy was conducted and it was found that Jacob suffered from fatal injuries to his head. Police said several people have been interviewed, but no further leads have developed at this time.

Perales' family became concerned when he had gone for a walk and didn't return. They went looking for him and found him injured not far from his home and called 911.

To be eligible for a reward, tips must be submitted directly to Crime Stoppers.

It's important to note, calls made and tips shared directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Information that leads to an arrest of a felony offender might qualify you to be eligible for a cash reward.

There are several ways you can contact Crime Stoppers: