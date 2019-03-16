SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Crime Stoppers says it is offering a reward for information that can lead to the arrest of a suspect involved in a February robbery.

According to authorities, a man stole “two high-priced power tools valued at $1,400” from the Lowe’s on Bandera Road on Feb. 6, leaving the business after pepper-spraying multiple employees. He may have left the store in a silver Honda Civic.

The suspect may have a balding spot on the back of his head, police say. Crime Stoppers says it is offering $5,000 for information leading to his arrest.

If you have any information, contact San Antonio Crime Stoppers at (210)224-7867.