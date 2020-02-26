SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police say an 8-year-old boy was struck by gunfire in what authorities referred to as a targeted drive-by shooting on the east side Tuesday afternoon.

The child was taken to a local hospital to be treated for injuries to his chest or abdomen. While no one is believed to have been taken into custody as of yet, SAPD Chief William McManus said he believes officers know who the suspect is, but they haven't been identified.

McManus says the child was unloading groceries with his step father on Wild Oak Drive, just west of WW White Road, when the gunfire rang out. The incident involved multiple suspects in a silver van.

“We believe we know who is responsible for this and why it happened, but I’m not going to divulge that at this point,” Chief William McManus said.

