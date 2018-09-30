According to the Dayton Daily News, a Harrison Township, Ohio “adult entertainment establishment” lost its liquor license last week because employees were accepting food stamps as payment for things like lap dances and drugs.

The story notes that the Ohio Liquor Control Commission conducted a five-month investigation in which agents were able to exchange more than $2,400-worth of food stamps for lap dances and drugs that included heroin, fentanyl, carfentanil, cocaine, and meth.

Employees and patrons of the strip club have reportedly been charged with crimes such as drug trafficking, food stamp trafficking, aggravated shipment and distribution of heroin, engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, and illegal sexual activity.

