SAN ANTONIO — A man was arrested after threatening to shoot and kill another man over a parking dispute, an arrest affidavit says.

The incident took place around Jan. 1 around 7:45 p.m. in the 400 block of Pace Street near North Zarzamora Street.

The man has been identified as James Lee Westman, 31.

Police said a man was attempting to park in his driveway and was not able to because Westman had his driver-side door open.

Westman reportedly refused to close his door, yelling profanities at the man, police said.

As a result, the man attempted to park in his driveway but ended up hitting the fence, the affidavit says.

Westman then approached the man and attempted to hit him in the face, but missed, the report says.

The affidavit says Westman reached into his pants and grabbed a semi-automatic gun. Westman pointed the gun at the man's head, threatening to kill him, the man said.

The man ran into the house and Westman chased him. That's when the man said Westman started banging on the door with the gun, threatening to kill him. Police arrived and Westman ran into his house.

According to the affidavit, Westman has a history of Famly Violence, Criminal Trespass and Deadly Conduct with a firearm. He was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon.