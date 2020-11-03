SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department is looking for a man accused of robbing a north-side bank at gunpoint.

The incident took place on Wednesday, Feb. 26, at the BB&T Bank on 19141 Stone Oak Parkway.

Photos show the man walking into the bank wearing a black colored hoodie, blue jeans and a gray mask over his mouth.

The man pulled out a gun and demanded money from the bank teller, police said.

The teller gave him the money from the cash drawer and the man took off in a white sedan.

If you have any information regarding this aggravated robbery, you are urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP or visit their website.

A reward of up to $5,000 may be offered for information leading to an arrest.

