Teen charged with killing 14-year-old Houston boy for his sneakers

Seventeen-year-old Ramiro Hernandez is charged with capital murder in the west Houston shooting death of Axel Turcios, a Lamar High School student.

HOUSTON — Houston police said they've arrested and charged a suspect who's accused of killing a boy for his shoes in May.

Axel Turcios, 14, died a day after he was gunned down at an apartment complex at 9545 Ella Lee near Tanglewilde on May 6.

Police said Axel was bleeding on the ground when he told a witness who ran to help him that the suspects ripped the shoes off his feet and took off.

Ramiro Hernandez, 17, was arrested after someone tipped off police following a news conference announcing a $25,000 reward. Hernandez is charged with capital murder. He was scheduled to appear in court Monday but the case was reset.

"A 14-year-old kid, an innocent kid, his whole life ahead of him, Lamar High School student, it's senseless," Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said at the news conference on May 19. "It makes no sense and it angers me."

Police are still trying to identify two other suspects who were seen leaving in a dark-colored Chrysler PT Cruiser.

"There is somebody out there that knows something. Please step up and do the right thing," Finner said. "Bring some peace and some sense of closure to this family that's hurting so bad right now."

Axel's father also spoke at that news conference. He believes justice will come from God.

“No one can escape the eyes of God. There is always someone watching," Aster Turcios said. “We want justice. We don’t have resentment. We don’t have hate. Much peace and love.”