Questions remain after 100 bullets tear through apartments on northeast side of San Antonio

Residents at the Cottage Creek apartments raised security concerns while sweeping up broken glass.

SAN ANTONIO — Three days after a gunman sprayed the Cottage Creek apartments on Ray Bon with more than 100 bullets, one resident was still looking at shattered glass.

Merilyn lives just a few yards from the apartment where police say a man killed his roommate early Friday and then started shooting at the officers who responded to the call for help.

Merilyn pointed out a bullet hole in an exterior window, and then traced the path of the slug as it traveled through her bedroom, went through the mirror of her dresser, pierced the door to the bathroom and finally shattered the mirror in there.

Still rattled by the experience, in which she spent an extended period of time on the floor listening to bullets shattering windows around her, Merilyn said she'd like to move elsewhere.

Nearby, another woman pointed out the hole that remains in her window screen after a shattered pane of glass had been replaced.

On the building next door, there’s a visible bullet hole clean through a gutter downspout and another mark on the building address plate.

Meanwhile, residents are still looking for answers about what went wrong in the apartment of a man they knew as a quiet soul who got around with the aid of a tall walking stick.

More than one neighbor said he was the sort of person who never gave anyone trouble, so they were shocked by the turn of events that left two men dead in what police called a murder-suicide.

The local medical examiner has identified one of the men as 62-year-old Gregory Vinson. They said they are still trying to find next of kin for the other man who died, and authorities aren’t saying which was the victim or who pulled the trigger.

Numerous residents who didn’t want to be named for fear of retaliation said they are still disappointed that when they were on the floor, fearing for their lives, they were unable to reach anyone in management at the complex. It's owned by Opportunity Home, formerly the San Antonio Housing Authority.

By Monday, three days after the attack, many broken windows and doors had been replaced. But some remained covered by sheets of plywood.

A spokesman for Opportunity Home promised to look into questions about emergency notifications and relief for tenants who remain upset by the attack.

They sent a statement on Monday evening, and answered several questions.

"The City of San Antonio continues to experience an elevated number of crime incidents across the city which have impacted Opportunity Home communities. Since Opportunity Home is a housing provider, it does not have the resources nor the capacity to act as a law enforcement entity. The organization relies on SAPD to provide law enforcement for our city and communities," they said.

"In 2021, the City of San Antonio experienced a 54% increase in homicides and a 55% increase in car thefts, according to San Antonio Police Department statistics. Crime continues to affect our city, particularly low-income communities. City-wide policies to reduce crime and make criminals accountable are needed."

See Opportunity Home's full responses to our questions below:

KENS 5: We heard from several residents that they called the complex for help, which didn’t come until hours after the fact.

Opportunity Home: Opportunity Home’s Chief Operating Officer, Security Team and Beacon’s Leadership Team were actively engaged in the incident since 2 a.m. Onsite Beacon employees were directed to report to Rosemont at Highland Park. Due to the violent nature of the incident, the property was on lockdown by SAPD until approximately 12:45 p.m. Beacon employees could not gain access to the property to address resident requests or work orders until the lockdown was lifted and the all-clear was issued. All teams were prepared to respond once SAPD lifted the lockdown. Beacon Leadership arrived onsite at approximately 1:30 p.m., conducted an assessment of the property and made contact with residents that required repairs. They immediately made contact with the SAPD detective assigned to the case who escorted the team building-by-building to identify areas that required repair.

Does this complex have on site management or a 24 hour emergency response capability?

Yes, Beacon Communities offers 24-hour on call services.

Does Opportunity Home have a critical incident communication plan? Anything like reverse 911 or text messaging at any properties?

Opportunity Home has a Standard Operating Procedures Security Incident Management plan with protocols, including communications, for situational awareness and a streamlined incident management triage workflow process. This SOP includes Emergency Response Protocols, both during the emergency and after an emergency.

Are tenants on their own to repair personal property like cars, furniture or any other item damaged by bullets?

Management will communicate with residents that they have the option to submit a claim through the agency's Risk Department and will be provided information on the Texas Victim Relief Fund.

If a tenant feels unsafe and wants to move, will there be any effort to help with possible relocation?