'Put the guns down' | Mother of 12-year-old Indianapolis boy left brain dead after shooting speaks out

A vigil will be held for Dayshawn Bills on Saturday, May 22 at 7 p.m. in the 3400 block of North Leland Avenue in Indianapolis.

INDIANAPOLIS — The mother of a 12-year-old Indianapolis boy hit by a stray bullet is sharing their last words to each other and calling on the public for help. Dayshawn Bills' family, especially his mother, have spent most of Thursday and Friday at Riley Hospital for Children since the shooting, all while facing some very difficult decisions.

Daphne Dennis shared with 13News some things about her son during a one-on-one interview.

"He brightening up anybody's day with his smile," Daphne said.

In photos of Dayshawn, shared by his family, you see his bigger-than-life smile. In one of the photographs, Dayshawn, being the youngest sibling, posed with his four sisters and his mother who shared his favorite things to do.

"Basketball. He loved washing cars, he loved dancing, he loved rapping, singing," Daphne said.

Dayshawn also loved video games, which he was playing at his grandmother's when a stray bullet struck him. It's the kind of gun violence Daphne never imagined would happen to any of her children.

"He was just sitting in the house playing a game," Daphne said. "I would not wish this on nobody."

Especially after learning doctors at Riley Hospital for Children have not detected brain activity from Dayshawn. It left his mother to make a difficult medical decision about life support.

"My son," Daphne said. "I don't want to have to bury my son."

Dayshawn passed away late Friday afternoon.

Daphne is surrounded by family and friends calling on the community not only for financial support but to also learn who's responsible for the shooting.

"Put the guns down. You never know who you can hit with that bullet," Daphne said.

Family, friends and community members are asking for the public's help with funeral expenses for Dayshawn. People interested in helping can donate money at any First Merchant Bank by giving to the Glass House Account on behalf of Dayshawn Bills.

A vigil will be held for Dayshawn on Saturday, May 22 at 7 p.m. in the 3400 block of North Leland Avenue in Indianapolis.

As the family of Dayshawn Bills make a life-support decision at Riley - they’ve planned a PUBLIC VIGIL @ 7pm Sat., 5/22/21

3400 block of N Leland Ave, Indianapolis, Indiana. Still no arrest after a stray bullet entered their home. @WTHRcom @cicrimestoppers @IMPDnews pic.twitter.com/fCIsUaAibg — Steve Scoop Jefferson (@scoopjefferson) May 21, 2021