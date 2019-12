SAN ANTONIO — State authorities say an unidentified male and female were taken into custody after a high-speed chase involving law enforcement ended in a crash on Wurzbach Road just north of I-10 around 5 p.m. Thursday.

Details are scarce as far as what led up to the pursuit, but officials say at least four cars were involved in the crash just outside the H-E-B parking lot.

This is a developing story. Check back with KENS5.com for updates.