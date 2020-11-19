Man arrested on smuggling charges after Thursday pursuit ends in fiery wreck, DPS says

Authorities added that seven "suspected undocumented persons" attempted to leave the scene, but were eventually arrested.

SAN ANTONIO — Several individuals suspected of being undocumented, along with the U.S. citizen accused of smuggling them, are in custody this week following a pursuit involving Texas authorities that snaked through Frio, Medina and Bexar counties Thursday morning.

It began when the driver refused to pull over for a Frio County deputy around 8 a.m., sparking the chase.

According to officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety, seven non-citizens attempted to flee on foot after the car they were in eventually came to a stop at a gas pump, resulting in catching fire. All seven were detained.

The driver, a 26-year-old man, is charged with evading arrest and human smuggling after being pulled from the wreckage by a DPS trooper, officials added. He and one of the seven migrants were taken to a local hospital to be treated for minor injuries.