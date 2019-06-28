COACHELLA, Calif. — A woman accused of dumping a litter of 3-day-old puppies in a recycling bin faced her bail hearing Thursday morning, according to the Desert Sun newspaper.

Surveillance video of the incident linking the accused Deborah Sue Culwell, 54, has since gotten nationwide attention.

A man who rummaged through the trash shortly afterward spotted the bag and took it to the store. Authorities said the puppies, believed to be 3-day-old terrier mixes, may not have survived the 90-degree heat had they not been found within an hour of being dumped.

Authorities say they found another 30 dogs at Culwell's home. The animals were impounded.

Culwell posted $10,00 bail on April 23 and was out of custody before prosecutors pushed for her bail to be increased to $50,000, the Desert Sun reports.

Her attorney, Joseph Cavanaugh, reportedly used the defense of "puppies aren't people" to prevent a bail increase. The defense's argument was unsuccessful and instead drew 'gasps' from the courtroom, The Sun said.

The bail amount was increased to $50,000 anyway, and she was taken back into custody, KNBC reports.

If she is convicted on all seven felony animal cruelty charges, Culwell could face up to six years in jail, according to KNBC. The district attorney's office told the television station that jail time in animal cruelty cases is rare, and offenders normally only face probation and fines.

